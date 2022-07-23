Textbook Question
Provide a brief description of two different types of histone modification and how they impact transcription.
707
views
Provide a brief description of two different types of histone modification and how they impact transcription.
Distinguish between the cis-acting regulatory elements referred to as promoters and enhancers.
Many promoter regions contain CAAT boxes containing consensus sequences CAAT or CCAAT approximately 70 to 80 bases upstream from the transcription start site. How might one determine the influence of CAAT boxes on the transcription rate of a given gene?
Research indicates that promoters may fall into one of two classes: focused or dispersed. How do these classes differ, and which genes tend to be associated with each?
Explain the features of the Initiator (Inr) elements, BREs, DPEs, and MTEs of focused promoters.