Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in EukaryotesProblem 6
Chapter 16, Problem 6

Present an overview of the manner in which chromatin can be remodeled. Describe the manner in which these remodeling processes influence transcription.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Begin by defining chromatin remodeling as the dynamic modification of chromatin architecture to allow access of condensed genomic DNA to the regulatory transcription machinery proteins, thereby controlling gene expression.
Explain the two main mechanisms of chromatin remodeling: (1) covalent modifications of histone proteins (such as acetylation, methylation, phosphorylation) and (2) ATP-dependent chromatin remodeling complexes that reposition or evict nucleosomes.
Describe how histone acetylation, typically carried out by histone acetyltransferases (HATs), neutralizes positive charges on histones, decreasing their affinity for DNA and resulting in a more open chromatin structure that facilitates transcription.
Discuss how ATP-dependent remodeling complexes use energy from ATP hydrolysis to slide nucleosomes along DNA, eject nucleosomes, or restructure nucleosome composition, thereby exposing promoter and enhancer regions to transcription factors and RNA polymerase.
Conclude by linking these remodeling processes to transcriptional regulation: open chromatin states generally promote transcription by allowing transcription factor binding, while closed or condensed chromatin states repress transcription by restricting access to DNA.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromatin Structure and Organization

Chromatin is composed of DNA wrapped around histone proteins forming nucleosomes, which further fold into higher-order structures. Its organization regulates DNA accessibility, influencing gene expression by controlling how tightly or loosely DNA is packed.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:35
Chromatin

Mechanisms of Chromatin Remodeling

Chromatin remodeling involves ATP-dependent complexes that reposition, eject, or restructure nucleosomes to alter DNA accessibility. These changes enable or restrict the binding of transcription factors and RNA polymerase to DNA, thereby regulating gene activity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:35
Chromatin

Impact of Chromatin Remodeling on Transcription

By modifying chromatin structure, remodeling processes either facilitate or hinder transcription initiation and elongation. Open chromatin states promote transcription by allowing factor binding, while closed states repress gene expression by limiting access to DNA.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:35
Chromatin
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What features of eukaryotes provide additional opportunities for the regulation of gene expression compared to bacteria?

853
views
Textbook Question

Provide a brief description of two different types of histone modification and how they impact transcription.

707
views
Textbook Question

Distinguish between the cis-acting regulatory elements referred to as promoters and enhancers.

650
views
Textbook Question

Describe the manner in which activators and repressors influence the rate of transcription initiation. How might chromatin structure be involved in such regulation?

584
views
Textbook Question

Many promoter regions contain CAAT boxes containing consensus sequences CAAT or CCAAT approximately 70 to 80 bases upstream from the transcription start site. How might one determine the influence of CAAT boxes on the transcription rate of a given gene?

889
views