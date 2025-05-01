Ch. 16 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Eukaryotes
Chapter 16, Problem 28a
The TBX20 transcription factor is important for the development of heart tissue. Deletion of the Tbx20 gene in mice results in poor heart development and the death of mice well before birth. To better understand how TBX20 regulates heart development at a genetic level, Sakabe et al. (2012. Hum. Mol. Genet. 21:2194–2204) performed a transcriptome analysis in which they compared the levels of all mRNAs between heart cells from wild-type mice and mice with Tbx20 deleted.
How might such a transcriptome analysis provide information about how TBX20 regulates heart development?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a transcriptome analysis measures the levels of all mRNA transcripts present in a cell or tissue, reflecting gene expression patterns under different conditions.
Recognize that comparing mRNA levels between wild-type mice and Tbx20-deleted mice allows identification of genes whose expression is affected by the presence or absence of the TBX20 transcription factor.
Identify genes that show significant changes in expression (either upregulated or downregulated) in the Tbx20-deleted mice compared to wild-type, as these genes are likely regulated directly or indirectly by TBX20.
Analyze the functions of these differentially expressed genes to determine which biological pathways or processes related to heart development are influenced by TBX20 activity.
Use this information to build a genetic regulatory network or model showing how TBX20 controls heart development by activating or repressing specific target genes.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Transcription Factors and Gene Regulation
Transcription factors like TBX20 are proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences to control the transcription of target genes. By activating or repressing gene expression, they regulate developmental processes such as heart formation. Understanding which genes TBX20 influences helps reveal its role in heart development.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription
Transcriptome Analysis
Transcriptome analysis measures the complete set of RNA transcripts in a cell or tissue at a given time. Comparing transcriptomes between wild-type and Tbx20-deleted mice identifies genes whose expression changes due to the absence of TBX20, highlighting potential downstream targets and pathways involved in heart development.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Chi Square Analysis
Gene Expression and Developmental Phenotypes
Changes in gene expression can lead to altered cellular functions and developmental outcomes. By linking differences in mRNA levels to the observed heart defects in Tbx20 knockout mice, researchers can infer how TBX20-dependent gene regulation contributes to normal heart formation and viability.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Penetrance and Expressivity
Related Practice