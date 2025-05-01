The TBX20 transcription factor is important for the development of heart tissue. Deletion of the Tbx20 gene in mice results in poor heart development and the death of mice well before birth. To better understand how TBX20 regulates heart development at a genetic level, Sakabe et al. (2012. Hum. Mol. Genet. 21:2194–2204) performed a transcriptome analysis in which they compared the levels of all mRNAs between heart cells from wild-type mice and mice with Tbx20 deleted.





How might such a transcriptome analysis provide information about how TBX20 regulates heart development?