Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 17 - Recombinant DNA Technology
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 17 - Recombinant DNA TechnologyProblem 12
Chapter 17, Problem 12

If you performed a PCR experiment starting with only one copy of double-stranded DNA, approximately how many DNA molecules would be present in the reaction tube after 15 cycles of amplification?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) amplifies DNA by doubling the number of DNA molecules each cycle, assuming 100% efficiency.
Identify the initial number of DNA molecules, which in this case is 1 double-stranded DNA molecule.
Recognize that after each cycle, the number of DNA molecules doubles, so the number of molecules after n cycles is given by the formula: \(N = N_0 \times 2^n\), where \(N_0\) is the initial number of molecules and \(n\) is the number of cycles.
Substitute the given values into the formula: \(N_0 = 1\) and \(n = 15\), so the expression becomes \(N = 1 \times 2^{15}\).
Calculate the value of \$2^{15}$ to find the approximate number of DNA molecules after 15 cycles.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Process

PCR is a technique used to amplify specific DNA sequences exponentially by cycling through denaturation, annealing, and extension steps. Each cycle ideally doubles the number of DNA molecules, allowing for rapid multiplication from a small initial amount.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:39
mRNA Processing

Exponential Amplification

In PCR, the number of DNA molecules doubles with each cycle, leading to exponential growth. Starting with one DNA molecule, after n cycles, the number of molecules is approximately 2^n, assuming 100% efficiency.

Initial Template Quantity and Cycle Number

The starting amount of DNA and the number of PCR cycles determine the final quantity of DNA. Beginning with a single double-stranded DNA molecule and performing 15 cycles results in roughly 2^15 DNA molecules, illustrating the power of PCR amplification.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:29
Bacteriophage Life Cycle
Related Practice
Textbook Question

List the advantages and disadvantages of using plasmids as cloning vectors. What advantages do BACs and YACs provide over plasmids as cloning vectors?

1342
views
Textbook Question

What are the advantages of using a restriction enzyme whose recognition site is relatively rare? When would you use such enzymes?

841
views
Textbook Question

In the context of recombinant DNA technology, of what use is a probe?

848
views
Textbook Question

In a typical PCR reaction, describe what is happening in stages occurring at temperature ranges

(a) 92-26 °C

(b) 45-65 °C and

(c) 65-75 °C

667
views
Textbook Question

We usually think of enzymes as being most active at around 37°C, yet in PCR the DNA polymerase is subjected to multiple exposures of relatively high temperatures and seems to function appropriately at 65–75°C. What is special about the DNA polymerase typically used in PCR?

520
views
Textbook Question

Traditional Sanger sequencing has largely been replaced in recent years by next-generation and third-generation sequencing approaches. Describe advantages of these sequencing methods over first-generation Sanger sequencing.

520
views