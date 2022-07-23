List the advantages and disadvantages of using plasmids as cloning vectors. What advantages do BACs and YACs provide over plasmids as cloning vectors?
If you performed a PCR experiment starting with only one copy of double-stranded DNA, approximately how many DNA molecules would be present in the reaction tube after 15 cycles of amplification?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Process
Exponential Amplification
Initial Template Quantity and Cycle Number
What are the advantages of using a restriction enzyme whose recognition site is relatively rare? When would you use such enzymes?
In the context of recombinant DNA technology, of what use is a probe?
In a typical PCR reaction, describe what is happening in stages occurring at temperature ranges
(a) 92-26 °C
(b) 45-65 °C and
(c) 65-75 °C
We usually think of enzymes as being most active at around 37°C, yet in PCR the DNA polymerase is subjected to multiple exposures of relatively high temperatures and seems to function appropriately at 65–75°C. What is special about the DNA polymerase typically used in PCR?
Traditional Sanger sequencing has largely been replaced in recent years by next-generation and third-generation sequencing approaches. Describe advantages of these sequencing methods over first-generation Sanger sequencing.