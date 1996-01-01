Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Genetics

12. Gene Regulation in Prokaryotes

Lambda Bacteriophage and Life Cycle Regulation

Bacteriophage Life Cycle

Bacteriophage Regulation

Decision Between Lytic and Lysogenic Cycles

In which of the following life cycles does a bacteriophage integrate itself into the host genome?

In good growth conditions the bacteriophage is more likely to enter into which life cycle?

Activation of which of the following genes leads to entrance into the lysogenic cycle?

The N protein is an anti-terminator. What does this mean?

Which of the following proteins is mainly responsible for entering the bacteriophage into the lysogenic cycle?

