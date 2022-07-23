Textbook Question
What evidence supports the concept that humans share substantial sequence similarities and gene functional similarities with model organisms?
How can proteomics identify differences between the number of protein-coding genes predicted for a genome and the number of proteins expressed by a genome?
How has the concept of a reference genome evolved to encompass a broader understanding of genomic variation in humans?
Write a short essay that explains how recombinant DNA techniques were used to identify and study genes compared to how modern genomic techniques have revolutionized the cloning and analysis of genes.
What is functional genomics? How does it differ from comparative genomics?
Compare and contrast WGS to a map-based cloning approach.