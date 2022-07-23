Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 18 - Genomics, Bioinformatics, and Proteomics
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 18 - Genomics, Bioinformatics, and ProteomicsProblem 1d
Chapter 18, Problem 1d

How can proteomics identify differences between the number of protein-coding genes predicted for a genome and the number of proteins expressed by a genome?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that proteomics is the large-scale study of proteins, particularly their structures and functions, and it directly measures proteins expressed in a cell or tissue under specific conditions.
Recognize that the number of protein-coding genes predicted for a genome is based on genomic DNA sequence analysis and gene annotation, which estimates potential proteins that could be produced.
Use proteomics techniques, such as mass spectrometry, to experimentally identify and quantify the proteins actually expressed in the sample, providing empirical data on protein presence.
Compare the list of proteins detected by proteomics with the predicted protein-coding genes from the genome to identify which predicted genes are expressed as proteins and which are not detected under the tested conditions.
Analyze discrepancies to understand biological factors such as gene regulation, alternative splicing, post-translational modifications, or technical limitations that may explain differences between predicted genes and observed proteins.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Proteomics

Proteomics is the large-scale study of proteins, focusing on their structures, functions, and expression levels. It uses techniques like mass spectrometry to identify and quantify proteins expressed in a cell or organism, providing direct evidence of protein presence beyond gene predictions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:36
Proteomics

Protein-Coding Genes vs. Protein Expression

Protein-coding genes are DNA sequences predicted to produce proteins, but not all genes are expressed at all times or in all tissues. Protein expression depends on regulatory mechanisms, so the actual number of proteins detected can differ from the number of predicted genes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:05
Proteins

Gene Expression Regulation and Post-Transcriptional Modifications

Gene expression is regulated at multiple levels, including transcription, RNA processing, and translation. Post-transcriptional modifications and alternative splicing can alter protein products, causing discrepancies between gene predictions and proteins detected by proteomics.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:30
Post Translational Modifications
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How do we know which contigs are part of the same chromosome?

552
views
Textbook Question

How do we know if a genomic DNA sequence contains a protein-coding gene?

400
views
Textbook Question

What evidence supports the concept that humans share substantial sequence similarities and gene functional similarities with model organisms?

443
views
Textbook Question

How has the concept of a reference genome evolved to encompass a broader understanding of genomic variation in humans?

393
views
Textbook Question

In the discussion we focused on the analysis of genomes, transcriptomes, and proteomes and considered important applications and findings from these endeavors. At the same time, we found many opportunities to consider the methods and reasoning by which much of this information was acquired. From the explanations given in the chapter, what answers would you propose to the following fundamental questions?

How have microarrays demonstrated that, although all cells of an organism have the same genome, some genes are expressed in almost all cells, whereas other genes show cell- and tissue-specific expression?

454
views
Textbook Question

Write a short essay that explains how recombinant DNA techniques were used to identify and study genes compared to how modern genomic techniques have revolutionized the cloning and analysis of genes.

503
views