Through the Human Genome Project (HGP), a relatively accurate human genome sequence was published from combined samples from multiple individuals. It serves as a reference for a haploid genome. How do results from personal genome projects (PGP) differ from those of the HGP?
It can be said that modern biology is experiencing an 'omics' revolution. What does this mean? Explain your answer.
Key Concepts
Omics Technologies
High-Throughput Data Generation
Systems Biology
Explain differences between whole-genome sequencing (WGS) and whole-exome sequencing (WES), and describe advantages and disadvantages of each approach for identifying disease-causing mutations in a genome. Which approach was used for the Human Genome Project?
Describe the significance of the Genome 10K project.
Metagenomics studies generate very large amounts of sequence data. Provide examples of genetic insight that can be learned from metagenomics.
What are DNA microarrays? How are they used?
Annotation of the human genome sequence reveals a discrepancy between the number of protein-coding genes and the number of predicted proteins actually expressed by the genome. Proteomic analysis indicates that human cells are capable of synthesizing more than 100,000 different proteins and perhaps three times this number. What is the discrepancy, and how can it be reconciled?