Describe the significance of the Genome 10K project.
What are DNA microarrays? How are they used?
Key Concepts
DNA Microarrays
Gene Expression Analysis
Hybridization Principle
It can be said that modern biology is experiencing an 'omics' revolution. What does this mean? Explain your answer.
Metagenomics studies generate very large amounts of sequence data. Provide examples of genetic insight that can be learned from metagenomics.
Annotation of the human genome sequence reveals a discrepancy between the number of protein-coding genes and the number of predicted proteins actually expressed by the genome. Proteomic analysis indicates that human cells are capable of synthesizing more than 100,000 different proteins and perhaps three times this number. What is the discrepancy, and how can it be reconciled?
An interactive Web site for the Human Proteome Map (HPM) is available at http://www.humanproteomemap.org. Visit this site, and then answer the question.
How many proteins were identified in this project?
How many fetal tissues were analyzed?