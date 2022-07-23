Skip to main content
Ch. 18 - Genomics, Bioinformatics, and Proteomics
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 18 - Genomics, Bioinformatics, and ProteomicsProblem 18
Chapter 18, Problem 18

What are DNA microarrays? How are they used?

Understand that DNA microarrays are laboratory tools used to detect the expression of thousands of genes simultaneously or to genotype multiple regions of a genome.
Recognize that a DNA microarray consists of a solid surface, usually a glass slide, onto which thousands of single-stranded DNA probes are fixed in an orderly manner.
Learn that each probe on the microarray corresponds to a specific gene or DNA sequence, allowing hybridization with complementary DNA or RNA samples from a test organism.
Know that the sample DNA or RNA is labeled with fluorescent dyes before being applied to the microarray, so when hybridization occurs, the spots on the array emit fluorescence that can be measured.
Understand that by analyzing the pattern and intensity of fluorescence, researchers can determine which genes are active (expressed) or identify genetic variations, making DNA microarrays useful in gene expression profiling, disease diagnosis, and genetic research.

DNA Microarrays

DNA microarrays are laboratory tools that consist of a grid of DNA probes fixed on a solid surface. They allow simultaneous analysis of thousands of genes by hybridizing labeled DNA or RNA samples to the probes, enabling the detection of gene expression or genetic variations.
Gene Expression Analysis

Gene expression analysis involves measuring the activity of genes by detecting the amount of mRNA present. DNA microarrays are commonly used to compare gene expression levels between different samples, such as healthy versus diseased tissues, to identify genes involved in specific biological processes.
Hybridization Principle

Hybridization is the process where complementary nucleic acid strands bind to each other. In DNA microarrays, labeled sample nucleic acids hybridize to complementary probes on the array, and the resulting signal intensity reflects the presence and quantity of specific sequences in the sample.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the significance of the Genome 10K project.

Textbook Question

It can be said that modern biology is experiencing an 'omics' revolution. What does this mean? Explain your answer.

Textbook Question

Metagenomics studies generate very large amounts of sequence data. Provide examples of genetic insight that can be learned from metagenomics.

Textbook Question

Annotation of the human genome sequence reveals a discrepancy between the number of protein-coding genes and the number of predicted proteins actually expressed by the genome. Proteomic analysis indicates that human cells are capable of synthesizing more than 100,000 different proteins and perhaps three times this number. What is the discrepancy, and how can it be reconciled?

Textbook Question

An interactive Web site for the Human Proteome Map (HPM) is available at http://www.humanproteomemap.org. Visit this site, and then answer the question.

How many proteins were identified in this project?

Textbook Question

An interactive Web site for the Human Proteome Map (HPM) is available at http://www.humanproteomemap.org. Visit this site, and then answer the question.

How many fetal tissues were analyzed?

