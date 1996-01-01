Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
QTL Mapping
QTL Mapping in Humans
Both QTL mapping and association (GWA) mapping are used to locate genes responsible for a phenotype. Which of the two techniques does NOT require crosses to produce a mapping population
Both QTL mapping and association mapping are used to locate genes responsible for a phenotype. Which of the following typically tests two differing alleles between the parents of a mapping population?
True or False:Association (GWA) mapping definitively proves that the gene identified is responsible for the trait variation or phenotype?