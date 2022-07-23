Write a short essay that explains how recombinant DNA techniques were used to identify and study genes compared to how modern genomic techniques have revolutionized the cloning and analysis of genes.
What is bioinformatics, and why is this discipline essential for studying genomes? Provide two examples of bioinformatics applications.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Bioinformatics
Importance of Bioinformatics in Genomics
Applications of Bioinformatics
What is functional genomics? How does it differ from comparative genomics?
Compare and contrast WGS to a map-based cloning approach.
Annotation involves identifying genes and gene-regulatory sequences in a genome. List and describe characteristics of a genome that are hallmarks for identifying genes in an unknown sequence. What characteristics would you look for in a bacterial genome? A eukaryotic genome?
How do high-throughput techniques such as computer-automated, next-generation sequencing, and mass spectrometry facilitate research in genomics and proteomics? Explain.
BLAST searches and related applications are essential for analyzing gene and protein sequences. Define BLAST, describe basic features of this bioinformatics tool, and give an example of information provided by a BLAST search.