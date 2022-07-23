Textbook Question
What is functional genomics? How does it differ from comparative genomics?
Compare and contrast WGS to a map-based cloning approach.
What is bioinformatics, and why is this discipline essential for studying genomes? Provide two examples of bioinformatics applications.
How do high-throughput techniques such as computer-automated, next-generation sequencing, and mass spectrometry facilitate research in genomics and proteomics? Explain.
BLAST searches and related applications are essential for analyzing gene and protein sequences. Define BLAST, describe basic features of this bioinformatics tool, and give an example of information provided by a BLAST search.
Describe three major goals of the Human Genome Project.