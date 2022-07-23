Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 18 - Genomics, Bioinformatics, and Proteomics
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 18 - Genomics, Bioinformatics, and ProteomicsProblem 7
Chapter 18, Problem 7

How do high-throughput techniques such as computer-automated, next-generation sequencing, and mass spectrometry facilitate research in genomics and proteomics? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that high-throughput techniques allow researchers to analyze large volumes of genetic or protein data quickly and accurately, which is essential for genomics and proteomics studies.
Recognize that next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a computer-automated method that sequences millions of DNA fragments simultaneously, enabling comprehensive analysis of entire genomes or targeted regions.
Know that mass spectrometry is a technique used in proteomics to identify and quantify proteins by measuring the mass-to-charge ratio of ionized protein fragments, allowing detailed protein characterization.
Appreciate how these technologies generate vast datasets that require computational tools and bioinformatics for data processing, interpretation, and integration, accelerating discoveries in gene function and protein interactions.
Summarize that by combining automation, speed, and precision, these high-throughput methods facilitate large-scale studies that were previously impractical, thus advancing our understanding of biological systems at the molecular level.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

NGS is a high-throughput method that rapidly sequences large amounts of DNA or RNA, enabling comprehensive analysis of genomes and transcriptomes. It allows researchers to identify genetic variations, gene expression patterns, and mutations with high accuracy and speed, revolutionizing genomics research.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:41
Sequencing Difficulties

Mass Spectrometry in Proteomics

Mass spectrometry is a technique used to identify and quantify proteins by measuring the mass-to-charge ratio of ionized peptides. It enables detailed analysis of protein composition, post-translational modifications, and interactions, which is essential for understanding cellular functions and protein networks.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:36
Proteomics

High-Throughput Automation and Data Analysis

Automated high-throughput technologies integrate robotics and computational tools to process and analyze vast biological data efficiently. This automation accelerates experiments, reduces errors, and facilitates large-scale studies in genomics and proteomics by enabling rapid data generation and interpretation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:57
Step 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Compare and contrast WGS to a map-based cloning approach.

632
views
Textbook Question

What is bioinformatics, and why is this discipline essential for studying genomes? Provide two examples of bioinformatics applications.

641
views
Textbook Question

Annotation involves identifying genes and gene-regulatory sequences in a genome. List and describe characteristics of a genome that are hallmarks for identifying genes in an unknown sequence. What characteristics would you look for in a bacterial genome? A eukaryotic genome?

844
views
Textbook Question

BLAST searches and related applications are essential for analyzing gene and protein sequences. Define BLAST, describe basic features of this bioinformatics tool, and give an example of information provided by a BLAST search.

1047
views
Textbook Question

Describe three major goals of the Human Genome Project.

852
views
Textbook Question

Describe the human genome in terms of genome size, the percentage of the genome that codes for proteins, how much is composed of repetitive sequences, and how many genes it contains. Describe two other features of the human genome.

622
views