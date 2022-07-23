Those who inherit a mutant allele of the RB1 tumor-suppressor gene are at risk for developing a bone cancer called osteosarcoma. You suspect that in these cases, osteosarcoma requires a mutation in the second RB1 allele, and you have cultured some osteosarcoma cells and obtained a cDNA clone of a normal human RB1 gene. A colleague sends you a research paper revealing that a strain of cancer-prone mice develops malignant tumors when injected with osteosarcoma cells, and you obtain these mice. Using these three resources, what experiments would you perform to determine:

(a) Whether osteosarcoma cells carry two RB1 mutations

(b) Whether osteosarcoma cells produce any pRB protein

(c) If the addition of a normal RB1 gene will change the cancer-causing potential of osteosarcoma cells?