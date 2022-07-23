Complementation tests are essential tools in genetics used to determine whether two mutants exhibiting the same phenotype arise from mutations in the same gene or in different genes. For instance, if a group of organisms, such as fruit flies, displays a common trait like short legs, a complementation test can clarify the genetic basis of this trait.

To perform a complementation test, two recessive mutants are crossed. If the resulting offspring display the wild type phenotype—indicating they have long legs—this suggests that the mutations are in different genes. Conversely, if the offspring retain the mutant phenotype (short legs), it indicates that both mutations are in the same gene.

For example, consider two mutants, mutant 1 and mutant 2. If both mutations are in the same gene, the offspring from their cross will all exhibit the mutant phenotype. However, if the mutations are in different genes, a dihybrid cross will yield offspring that display the wild type phenotype for both traits, as the presence of a wild type allele from one parent can mask the effect of the mutant allele from the other parent.

To illustrate this with a practical example, suppose there are three white mutants (white 1, white 2, and white 3) and the wild type color is blue. By conducting crosses between these mutants, one can determine which mutations complement each other. If any of the crosses result in blue offspring, it indicates that those mutations are in different genes. In this scenario, white 1 crossed with white 3 and white 2 crossed with white 3 yield blue offspring, suggesting that white 3 complements both white 1 and white 2, indicating that these mutations are in different genes.

In summary, the key takeaway from a complementation test is that if the offspring exhibit the wild type phenotype, the mutations are in different genes and thus complement each other. If all offspring are mutant, the mutations are in the same gene and do not complement. Understanding this concept is crucial for genetic analysis and can often be a focal point in examinations.