Genetics

3. Extensions to Mendelian Inheritance

Epistasis and Complementation

Complementation

Non-Epistatic Genes

Epistatic Genes

Other Gene Interactions

When performing a complementation test, how do you know if two mutations complement?

How can you tell if two genes are epistatic?

Two heterozygous organisms are crossed, and the F2 phenotypic ratio is 12:3:1. What form of epistasis do these two genes exhibit?

A cross of white plants and red plants was performed. Using the F2 phenotypic ratio data below, determine what form of gene interaction is taking place. 

In the rare Bombay phenotype, a mutation in a second gene can control an individual’s what?

