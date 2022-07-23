Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 20 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial Traits
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 20 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial TraitsProblem 7a
Chapter 20, Problem 7a

Erma and Harvey were a compatible barnyard pair, but a curious sight. Harvey's tail was only 6 cm long, while Erma's was 30 cm. Their F₁ piglet offspring all grew tails that were 18 cm. When inbred, an F₂ generation resulted in many piglets (Erma and Harvey's grandpigs), whose tails ranged in 4-cm intervals from 6 to 30 cm (6, 10, 14, 18, 22, 26, and 30). Most had 18-cm tails, while 1/64 had 6-cm tails and 1/64 had 30-cm tails.
Explain how these tail lengths were inherited by describing the mode of inheritance, indicating how many gene pairs were at work, and designating the genotypes of Harvey, Erma, and their 18-cm-tail offspring.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the mode of inheritance by analyzing the tail length distribution in the F2 generation. The presence of multiple phenotypic classes with tail lengths in 4-cm intervals (6, 10, 14, 18, 22, 26, 30 cm) and the fact that the F1 offspring have an intermediate tail length (18 cm) suggests that tail length is controlled by polygenic inheritance, specifically additive gene action.
Step 2: Determine the number of gene pairs involved. Since the F2 generation shows 7 distinct phenotypic classes, and the number of phenotypic classes in additive polygenic traits is given by \$2n + 1\(, where \)n\( is the number of gene pairs, solve for \)n\( using \)7 = 2n + 1$. This will give the number of gene pairs contributing to tail length.
Step 3: Assign genotypes to the parents. Let each gene pair have two alleles: a '+' allele that adds 2 cm to tail length and a '-' allele that adds 0 cm. Harvey, with the shortest tail (6 cm), would be homozygous recessive at all gene pairs (all '-' alleles). Erma, with the longest tail (30 cm), would be homozygous dominant at all gene pairs (all '+' alleles).
Step 4: Determine the genotype of the F1 offspring. Since the F1 piglets have intermediate tail length (18 cm), they are heterozygous at all gene pairs, carrying one '+' and one '-' allele per gene pair. This heterozygosity results in an intermediate phenotype due to additive effects.
Step 5: Explain the F2 phenotypic ratios. When F1 individuals are inbred, the segregation of alleles at each gene pair produces the range of tail lengths observed in the F2 generation, with phenotypes spaced in 4-cm intervals. The extreme phenotypes (6 cm and 30 cm) occur at a frequency of \$1/64$, consistent with the probability of inheriting all recessive or all dominant alleles across the gene pairs.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polygenic Inheritance

Polygenic inheritance involves multiple genes contributing additively to a single trait, resulting in continuous variation. Traits like tail length showing a range of phenotypes in defined intervals suggest several gene pairs influence the trait, rather than a single gene with discrete alleles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Organelle Inheritance

Quantitative Trait Distribution and Genotypic Ratios

The presence of offspring with phenotypes in regular intervals and specific ratios (e.g., 1/64) indicates segregation of multiple gene pairs with additive effects. The 1/64 frequency corresponds to homozygosity at all gene loci, helping to infer the number of gene pairs involved and predict genotype-phenotype relationships.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:40
Traits and Variance

Genotype Designation in Polygenic Traits

In polygenic traits, each gene pair contributes incrementally to the phenotype. Assigning genotypes involves representing each gene pair with alleles (e.g., A/a, B/b, C/c), where dominant alleles add to tail length. Harvey and Erma’s genotypes reflect homozygosity for opposite alleles, while their F₁ offspring are heterozygous at all loci, producing intermediate tail length.
Recommended video:
Guided course
13:40
Traits and Variance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An inbred strain of plants has a mean height of 24 cm. A second strain of the same species from a different geographic region also has a mean height of 24 cm. When plants from the two strains are crossed together, the F₁ plants are the same height as the parent plants. However, the F₂ generation shows a wide range of heights; the majority are like the P₁ and F₁ plants, but approximately 4 of 1000 are only 12 cm high and about 4 of 1000 are 36 cm high.

How much does each gene contribute to plant height?

618
views
Textbook Question

An inbred strain of plants has a mean height of 24 cm. A second strain of the same species from a different geographic region also has a mean height of 24 cm. When plants from the two strains are crossed together, the F₁ plants are the same height as the parent plants. However, the F₂ generation shows a wide range of heights; the majority are like the P₁ and F₁ plants, but approximately 4 of 1000 are only 12 cm high and about 4 of 1000 are 36 cm high.

Indicate one possible set of genotypes for the original P₁ parents and the F₁ plants that could account for these results.

621
views
Textbook Question

An inbred strain of plants has a mean height of 24 cm. A second strain of the same species from a different geographic region also has a mean height of 24 cm. When plants from the two strains are crossed together, the F₁ plants are the same height as the parent plants. However, the F₂ generation shows a wide range of heights; the majority are like the P₁ and F₁ plants, but approximately 4 of 1000 are only 12 cm high and about 4 of 1000 are 36 cm high.

Indicate three possible genotypes that could account for F₂ plants that are 18 cm high and three that account for F₂ plants that are 33 cm high.

462
views
Textbook Question

Erma and Harvey were a compatible barnyard pair, but a curious sight. Harvey's tail was only 6 cm long, while Erma's was 30 cm. Their F₁ piglet offspring all grew tails that were 18 cm. When inbred, an F₂ generation resulted in many piglets (Erma and Harvey's grandpigs), whose tails ranged in 4-cm intervals from 6 to 30 cm (6, 10, 14, 18, 22, 26, and 30). Most had 18-cm tails, while 1/64 had 6-cm tails and 1/64 had 30-cm tails.

If one of the 18-cm-tail F₁ pigs is mated with one of the 6-cm-tail F₂ pigs, what phenotypic ratio will be predicted if many offspring resulted? Diagram the cross.

480
views
Textbook Question

In the following table, average differences of height, weight, and fingerprint ridge count between monozygotic twins (reared together and apart), dizygotic twins, and nontwin siblings are compared: 

Based on the data in this table, which of these quantitative traits has the highest heritability values?

688
views
Textbook Question

What kind of heritability estimates (broad sense or narrow sense) are obtained from human twin studies?

1190
views