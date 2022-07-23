Skip to main content
Ch. 20 - Quantitative Genetics and Multifactorial Traits
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 20, Problem 1a

How can we ascertain the number of polygenes involved in the inheritance of a quantitative trait?

Understand that polygenes are multiple genes that contribute small additive effects to a quantitative trait, resulting in continuous variation rather than discrete categories.
Recognize that to estimate the number of polygenes, geneticists often use statistical methods based on the phenotypic variance observed in different generations (such as parents, F1, F2, and backcrosses).
Collect phenotypic data from controlled crosses and calculate the variance components, including environmental variance and genetic variance, to isolate the genetic contribution to the trait.
Apply the Castle-Wright estimator formula, which estimates the minimum number of effective factors (polygenes) as: \[\text{Number of polygenes} = \frac{(P_1 - P_2)^2}{8(V_{F2} - V_E)}\] where \(P_1\) and \(P_2\) are the mean phenotypic values of the two parental lines, \(V_{F2}\) is the variance in the F2 generation, and \(V_E\) is the environmental variance.
Interpret the result as an estimate of the minimum number of polygenes influencing the trait, keeping in mind that this method assumes equal and additive gene effects without dominance or epistasis.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polygenic Inheritance

Polygenic inheritance refers to the control of a trait by multiple genes, each contributing a small effect. Unlike single-gene traits, polygenic traits show continuous variation, such as height or skin color, because the combined effect of many genes influences the phenotype.
Quantitative Traits and Variation

Quantitative traits are measurable characteristics that vary continuously in a population. Their variation results from the additive effects of multiple genes and environmental factors, making it necessary to analyze phenotypic distributions to understand the genetic basis.
Statistical Methods to Estimate Number of Polygenes

Methods like the Castle-Wright estimator use phenotypic variance from parental, F1, and F2 generations to estimate the minimum number of polygenes involved. These approaches rely on assumptions about gene effects and help quantify the genetic complexity underlying quantitative traits.
Textbook Question

What findings led geneticists to postulate the multiple-factor hypothesis that invoked the idea of additive alleles to explain inheritance patterns?

Textbook Question

How do we assess environmental factors to determine if they impact the phenotype of a quantitatively inherited trait?

Textbook Question

How do we know that monozygotic twins are not identical genotypically as adults?

