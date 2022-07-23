Corn plants from a test plot are measured, and the distribution of heights at 10-cm intervals is recorded in the following table:
Height (cm) Plants (no.)
100 20
110 60
120 90
130 130
140 180
150 120
160 70
170 50
180 40
Calculate
(a) the mean height,
(b) the variance,
(c) the standard deviation, and
(d) the standard error of the mean.
Plot a rough graph of plant height against frequency. Do the values represent a normal distribution? Based on your calculations, how would you assess the variation within this population?