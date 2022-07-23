What advantages do cDNA libraries provide over genomic DNA libraries? Describe cloning applications where the use of a genomic library is necessary to provide information that a cDNA library cannot.
The following variances were calculated for two traits in a herd of hogs.
Which of the two traits will respond best to selection by a breeder? Why?
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Phenotypic Variance (VP)
Additive Genetic Variance (VA)
Heritability and Response to Selection
Corn plants from a test plot are measured, and the distribution of heights at 10-cm intervals is recorded in the following table:
Height (cm) Plants (no.)
100 20
110 60
120 90
130 130
140 180
150 120
160 70
170 50
180 40
Calculate
(a) the mean height,
(b) the variance,
(c) the standard deviation, and
(d) the standard error of the mean.
Plot a rough graph of plant height against frequency. Do the values represent a normal distribution? Based on your calculations, how would you assess the variation within this population?
The following variances were calculated for two traits in a herd of hogs.
Calculate broad-sense (H²) and narrow-sense (h²) heritabilities for each trait in this herd.
The mean and variance of plant height of two highly inbred strains (P₁ and P₂) and their progeny (F₁ and F₂) are shown here.
Strain Mean (cm) Variance
P₁ 34.2 4.2
P₂ 55.3 3.8
F₁ 44.2 5.6
F₂ 46.3 10.3
Calculate the broad-sense heritability (H²) of plant height in this species.
A hypothetical study investigated the vitamin A content and the cholesterol content of eggs from a large population of chickens. The following variances (V) were calculated.
Calculate the narrow-sense heritability (h²) for both traits.
A hypothetical study investigated the vitamin A content and the cholesterol content of eggs from a large population of chickens. The following variances (V) were calculated.
Which trait, if either, is likely to respond to selection?