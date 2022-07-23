The use of nucleotide sequence data to measure genetic variability is complicated by the fact that the genes of many eukaryotes are complex in organization and contain 5' and 3' flanking regions as well as introns. Researchers have compared the nucleotide sequence of two cloned alleles of the γ-globin gene from a single individual and found a variation of 1 percent. Those differences include 13 substitutions of one nucleotide for another and three short DNA segments that have been inserted in one allele or deleted in the other. None of the changes takes place in the gene's exons (coding regions). Why do you think this is so, and should it change our concept of genetic variation?
Consider rare disorders in a population caused by an autosomal recessive mutation. From the frequencies of the disorder in the population given, calculate the percentage of heterozygous carriers:
0.09
Key Concepts
Autosomal Recessive Inheritance
Hardy-Weinberg Equilibrium
Calculating Carrier Frequency from Disease Prevalence
0.0064
0.000081
0.01
0.10
What must be assumed in order to validate the answers in Problem 7?