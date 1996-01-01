Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Genetics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

21. Population Genetics

Hardy Weinberg

Hardy Weinberg

Which of the following is NOT an assumption made when using the Hardy-Weinberg formula?

Which of the following formulas can be used to calculate heterozygote frequency in a population?

In a random mating population of Drosophila, 5% of the flies have black bodies (encoded by recessive b) and 95% have brown bodies (encoded by B). Assuming Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium what is the allele frequency of B in the population?

In a random mating population of Drosophila, 5% of the flies have black bodies (encoded by recessive b) and 95% have brown bodies (encoded by B). Assuming Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium what is the genotypic frequency of BB in the population?

