Hardy Weinberg
Which of the following is NOT an assumption made when using the Hardy-Weinberg formula?
Which of the following formulas can be used to calculate heterozygote frequency in a population?
In a random mating population of Drosophila, 5% of the flies have black bodies (encoded by recessive b) and 95% have brown bodies (encoded by B). Assuming Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium what is the allele frequency of B in the population?
In a random mating population of Drosophila, 5% of the flies have black bodies (encoded by recessive b) and 95% have brown bodies (encoded by B). Assuming Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium what is the genotypic frequency of BB in the population?