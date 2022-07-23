Collect genetic data from the population at different time points and calculate allele frequencies using the formula \(p = \frac{2N_{AA} + N_{Aa}}{2N}\) and \(q = \frac{2N_{aa} + N_{Aa}}{2N}\), where \(N_{AA}\), \(N_{Aa}\), and \(N_{aa}\) are the numbers of individuals with each genotype, and \(N\) is the total number of individuals.