How do we know how much genetic variation is in a population?
How do geneticists detect the presence of genetic variation as different alleles in a population?
How do we know when populations have diverged to the point that they form two different species?
How do we know the age of the last common ancestor shared by two species?
Write a short essay describing the roles of mutation, migration, and selection in bringing about speciation.