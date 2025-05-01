Textbook Question
Which of Mendel's postulates are illustrated by the pedigree that you constructed in Problem 3? List and define these postulates.
What advantages were provided by Mendel's choice of the garden pea in his experiments?
Mendel crossed peas having round seeds and yellow cotyledons (seed leaves) with peas having wrinkled seeds and green cotyledons. All the F₁ plants had round seeds with yellow cotyledons. Diagram this cross through the F₂ generation, using both the Punnett square and forked-line, or branch diagram, methods.