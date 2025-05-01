Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 3 - Mendelian GeneticsProblem 8
Chapter 3, Problem 8

Refer to the Now Solve This problem 3.2. Are any of the crosses in this problem testcrosses? If so, which one(s)?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of a testcross: it is a cross between an individual with an unknown genotype and a homozygous recessive individual for the trait(s) in question.
Review each cross described in problem 3.2 carefully, identifying the genotypes of the parents involved in each cross.
For each cross, determine if one parent is homozygous recessive for the trait(s). This is essential for it to be considered a testcross.
Check if the other parent has an unknown genotype (often heterozygous or unknown) that you want to determine by analyzing the offspring.
List the crosses that meet both criteria: one parent homozygous recessive and the other parent with an unknown genotype. These crosses are the testcrosses.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Testcross

A testcross is a genetic cross between an individual with an unknown genotype and a homozygous recessive individual. It is used to determine the unknown genotype by analyzing the phenotypes of the offspring. If any offspring show the recessive trait, the unknown parent is heterozygous.

Genotype vs Phenotype

Genotype refers to the genetic makeup of an organism, while phenotype is the observable physical or biochemical characteristics. Understanding the difference is crucial in testcrosses, as phenotypic ratios in offspring reveal the genotype of the parent.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes

Mendelian Inheritance and Dominance

Mendelian inheritance explains how traits are passed from parents to offspring through dominant and recessive alleles. Dominant alleles mask recessive ones in heterozygotes, which is why testcrosses use homozygous recessive individuals to reveal hidden genotypes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:37
Variations on Dominance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of Mendel's postulates are illustrated by the pedigree that you constructed in Problem 3? List and define these postulates.

833
views
Textbook Question

What advantages were provided by Mendel's choice of the garden pea in his experiments?

778
views
Textbook Question

Mendel crossed peas having round seeds and yellow cotyledons (seed leaves) with peas having wrinkled seeds and green cotyledons. All the F₁ plants had round seeds with yellow cotyledons. Diagram this cross through the F₂ generation, using both the Punnett square and forked-line, or branch diagram, methods.

865
views