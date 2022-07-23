Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 3 - Mendelian Genetics
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 3 - Mendelian GeneticsProblem 5
Chapter 3, Problem 5

Which of Mendel's postulates are illustrated by the pedigree that you constructed in Problem 3? List and define these postulates.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall Mendel's three main postulates: the Law of Segregation, the Law of Independent Assortment, and the Law of Dominance.
Examine the pedigree you constructed in Problem 3 to identify patterns of inheritance, such as whether traits appear in every generation or skip generations, and whether traits are inherited independently or together.
Determine if the Law of Segregation is illustrated by observing that each individual inherits one allele from each parent, which explains how traits can reappear after skipping a generation.
Check if the Law of Independent Assortment is demonstrated by seeing if different traits are inherited independently of each other, which would be evident if the pedigree shows no consistent linkage between traits.
Identify if the Law of Dominance applies by noting whether one trait consistently masks the presence of another in heterozygous individuals, as shown by dominant and recessive phenotypes in the pedigree.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mendel's Law of Segregation

This postulate states that each individual has two alleles for each gene, which segregate during gamete formation so that each gamete carries only one allele. It explains how traits are inherited as discrete units and is fundamental to understanding inheritance patterns shown in pedigrees.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:48
Mendel's Laws

Mendel's Law of Independent Assortment

This law states that alleles of different genes assort independently of one another during gamete formation. It accounts for the genetic variation seen in offspring and helps interpret how multiple traits may be inherited separately in a pedigree.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:48
Mendel's Laws

Mendel's Concept of Dominance

Mendel proposed that some alleles are dominant and mask the expression of recessive alleles in heterozygotes. This concept is crucial for understanding how traits appear in pedigrees, especially when dominant and recessive phenotypes are tracked across generations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:37
Variations on Dominance
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In a cross between a black and a white guinea pig, all members of the F₁ generation are black. The F₂ generation is made up of approximately 3/4 black and 1/4 white guinea pigs. Diagram this cross, showing the genotypes and phenotypes.

2969
views
Textbook Question

Albinism in humans is inherited as a simple recessive trait. For the following families, determine the genotypes of the parents and offspring. (When two alternative genotypes are possible, list both.)

Two normal parents have five children, four normal and one albino.

1701
views
Textbook Question

Albinism in humans is inherited as a simple recessive trait. For the following families, determine the genotypes of the parents and offspring. (When two alternative genotypes are possible, list both.)

A normal male and an albino female have six children, all normal.

1275
views
Textbook Question

What advantages were provided by Mendel's choice of the garden pea in his experiments?

778
views
Textbook Question

Mendel crossed peas having round seeds and yellow cotyledons (seed leaves) with peas having wrinkled seeds and green cotyledons. All the F₁ plants had round seeds with yellow cotyledons. Diagram this cross through the F₂ generation, using both the Punnett square and forked-line, or branch diagram, methods.

865
views