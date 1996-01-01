Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Genetics

4. Genetic Mapping and Linkage

Crossing Over and Recombinants

Gamete Genotypes

Discovery of Crossing Over

Morgan's Studies of Crossing Over

Crossing Over Terminology

Problem

Which of the following gametes can be formed from the genotype AaBb if AB and ab are linked?

Problem

An experiment that was performed found the recombination frequency between two genes was 12.5%. What is the distance (in mapping units) between two genes?

Problem

Which of the following terms describes two copies of the same chromosome?

