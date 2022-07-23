A geneticist from an alien planet that prohibits genetic research brought with him to Earth two pure-breeding lines of frogs. One line croaks by uttering 'rib-it rib-it' and has purple eyes. The other line croaks more softly by muttering 'knee-deep knee-deep' and has green eyes. With a newfound freedom of inquiry, the geneticist mated the two types of frogs, producing F₁ frogs that were all utterers and had blue eyes. A large F₂ generation then yielded the following ratios:

27/64 blue-eyed, 'rib-it' utterer

12/64 green-eyed, 'rib-it' utterer

9/64 blue-eyed, 'knee-deep' mutterer

9/64 purple-eyed, 'rib-it' utterer

4/64 green-eyed, 'knee-deep' mutterer

3/64 purple-eyed, 'knee-deep' mutterer

Of these, how many are controlling eye color? How can you tell? How many are controlling croaking?