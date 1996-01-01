Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Genetics

2. Mendel's Laws of Inheritance

Probability and Genetics

Probability

Use the product law to calculate the probability that mating two organisms with the genotype of AaBbCcDd will produce offspring with the genotype of AA bb Cc Dd?

In a family of five children what is the probability that… I. Three are males and two are females

In a family of five children what is the probability that… All are females

In a family of five children what is the probability that… Two are males and three are females

In a family of six children, where both parents are heterozygous for albinism, what is the probability that four are normal and two are albinos?

