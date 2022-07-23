Skip to main content
Consider the three pedigrees below, all involving a single human trait.

Given your conclusions in part (a), indicate the genotype of the following individuals: II-1, II-6, II-9 If more than one possibility applies, list all possibilities. Use the symbols A and a for the genotypes.

Step 1: Identify the mode of inheritance from the pedigrees. Notice that affected individuals appear in both males and females, and the trait seems to skip generations in some pedigrees but not in others. This suggests the trait could be autosomal recessive or autosomal dominant. Analyze the pattern carefully to decide which mode fits best.
Step 2: For each pedigree, determine the genotypes of the parents based on the affected and unaffected offspring. For example, if two unaffected parents have affected children, the trait is likely recessive, and both parents are carriers (heterozygous, Aa). If an affected parent has unaffected children, consider dominant inheritance and heterozygosity.
Step 3: Using the conclusions from step 2, assign possible genotypes to individuals II-1, II-6, and II-9. For each individual, consider their phenotype (affected or unaffected) and the genotypes of their parents and siblings to narrow down the possibilities.
Step 4: Write down all possible genotypes for each individual using the symbols A (dominant allele) and a (recessive allele). For example, an unaffected individual in a recessive trait pedigree could be AA or Aa, while an affected individual must be aa.
Step 5: Summarize your findings clearly, listing all possible genotypes for II-1, II-6, and II-9 based on the inheritance pattern and pedigree analysis.

Pedigree Analysis

Pedigree analysis is a tool used to study the inheritance patterns of traits through generations in a family. It uses standardized symbols to represent individuals and their traits, helping to determine whether a trait is dominant, recessive, autosomal, or sex-linked. Understanding the pedigree allows prediction of genotypes of family members.
Pedigree Flowchart

Dominant and Recessive Alleles

Dominant alleles (A) express the trait when present in one or two copies, while recessive alleles (a) require two copies to express the trait. Identifying whether the trait is dominant or recessive is essential to infer the possible genotypes of individuals based on their phenotype and family relationships.
Variations on Dominance

Genotype Determination from Phenotype

Genotype determination involves deducing the genetic makeup (AA, Aa, or aa) of individuals from their observable traits (phenotypes) and pedigree information. This process considers inheritance patterns and known genotypes of relatives to list all possible genotypes for individuals with uncertain genetic status.
Gamete Genotypes
