Consider the three pedigrees below, all involving a single human trait.
Which combination of conditions, if any, can be excluded? dominant and X-linked dominant and autosomal recessive and X-linked recessive and autosomal
Consider the three pedigrees below, all involving a single human trait.
Which combination of conditions, if any, can be excluded? dominant and X-linked dominant and autosomal recessive and X-linked recessive and autosomal
Consider the three pedigrees below, all involving a single human trait.
For each combination that you excluded, indicate the single individual in generation II (e.g., II-1, II-2) that was most instrumental in your decision to exclude it. If none were excluded, answer 'none apply.'
Consider the three pedigrees below, all involving a single human trait.
Given your conclusions in part (a), indicate the genotype of the following individuals: II-1, II-6, II-9 If more than one possibility applies, list all possibilities. Use the symbols A and a for the genotypes.
Horses can be cremello (a light cream color), chestnut (a brownish color), or palomino (a golden color with white in the horse's tail and mane). Of these phenotypes, only palominos never breed true.
From the results given above, determine the mode of inheritance by assigning gene symbols and indicating which genotypes yield which phenotypes.
Horses can be cremello (a light cream color), chestnut (a brownish color), or palomino (a golden color with white in the horse's tail and mane). Of these phenotypes, only palominos never breed true.
Predict the F1 and F2 results of many initial matings between cremello and chestnut horses.