Given the inheritance pattern of coat color in rats described in Problem 17, predict the genotype and phenotype of the parents who produced the following offspring:
9/16 gray: 3/16 yellow: 4/16 albino
Given the inheritance pattern of coat color in rats described in Problem 17, predict the genotype and phenotype of the parents who produced the following offspring:
9/16 gray: 3/16 yellow: 4/16 albino
Given the inheritance pattern of coat color in rats described in Problem 17, predict the genotype and phenotype of the parents who produced the following offspring: 27/64 gray:
16/64 albino: 9/64 yellow: 9/64 black: 3/64 cream
A husband and wife have normal vision, although both of their fathers are red–green color-blind, an inherited X-linked recessive condition. What is the probability that their first child will be (a) a normal son, (b) a normal daughter, (c) a color-blind son, (d) a color-blind daughter?
In goats, the development of the beard is due to a recessive gene. The following cross involving true-breeding goats was made and carried to the F₂ generation:
Offer an explanation for the inheritance and expression of this trait, diagramming the cross. Propose one or more crosses to test your hypothesis.