Determine the genotypes of the parents: Both husband and wife have normal vision, but both of their fathers are color-blind. Since fathers pass their X chromosome to their daughters, the wife must be a carrier (X\^N X\^c), where X\^N is the normal allele and X\^c is the color-blind allele. The husband has normal vision and a color-blind father, so he must have inherited his Y chromosome from his father and a normal X chromosome from his mother (X\^N Y).