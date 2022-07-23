Predict the F₁ genotypes by combining the gametes. Since vermilion is X-linked, all female offspring will inherit one X^v from the mother and one X^+ from the father, making them carriers (X^v X^+), and all male offspring will inherit X^v from the mother and Y from the father (X^v Y). For the autosomal brown gene, all offspring will be heterozygous (Bb) because the mother is assumed to be wild type (BB or Bb) and the father is bb.