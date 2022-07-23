Skip to main content
Cat breeders are aware that kittens expressing the X-linked calico coat pattern and tortoiseshell pattern are almost invariably females. Why are they certain of this?

Understand that the calico and tortoiseshell coat patterns in cats are linked to genes located on the X chromosome, making these traits X-linked.
Recall that female cats have two X chromosomes (XX), while male cats have one X and one Y chromosome (XY).
Recognize that the calico and tortoiseshell patterns result from X chromosome inactivation, where different X chromosomes are randomly silenced in different cells, leading to patches of different colors.
Since males have only one X chromosome, they cannot exhibit the patchy coat pattern caused by X-inactivation; they will express only the color encoded by their single X chromosome.
Therefore, only females, with two X chromosomes, can show the mosaic pattern of calico or tortoiseshell coats, which is why breeders are certain that cats with these patterns are almost always female.

X-linked Inheritance

X-linked inheritance refers to genes located on the X chromosome. Since males have one X and one Y chromosome, they express traits from their single X chromosome, while females have two X chromosomes, allowing for different patterns of gene expression, especially for traits linked to the X chromosome.
X-Inactivation

X-Chromosome Inactivation (Lyonization)

In female mammals, one of the two X chromosomes in each cell is randomly inactivated to balance gene dosage with males. This process creates a mosaic pattern of gene expression, which in cats leads to the patchy coat colors seen in calico and tortoiseshell females.
X-Inactivation

Genetics of Coat Color in Cats

The calico and tortoiseshell coat patterns result from different alleles of a gene on the X chromosome controlling fur color. Because males have only one X chromosome, they typically show only one color, while females can display both colors due to having two X chromosomes and X-inactivation.
Descriptive Genetics
