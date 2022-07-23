Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Chapter 5, Problem 5

Contrast the XX/XY and XX/X0 modes of sex determination.

Begin by defining the XX/XY sex determination system: in this system, females have two X chromosomes (XX) and males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY). The presence of the Y chromosome typically determines maleness due to the SRY gene.
Next, define the XX/X0 sex determination system: here, females have two X chromosomes (XX), but males have only one X chromosome and no second sex chromosome (X0, where '0' indicates the absence of a chromosome).
Explain how sex is determined in each system: in XX/XY, the presence or absence of the Y chromosome determines sex, while in XX/X0, sex is determined by the number of X chromosomes, with males having a single X and females having two.
Discuss the genetic and phenotypic consequences of these systems, such as how dosage compensation mechanisms might differ due to the presence or absence of the Y chromosome and how this affects gene expression.
Summarize the evolutionary and biological significance of these systems, noting that XX/XY is common in mammals, while XX/X0 is found in some insects like grasshoppers, highlighting differences in chromosome structure and inheritance patterns.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

XX/XY Sex Determination System

In the XX/XY system, typically found in mammals, females have two X chromosomes (XX) and males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY). The presence of the Y chromosome, specifically the SRY gene, triggers male development, making this system chromosomal and gene-driven.
XX/X0 Sex Determination System

The XX/X0 system, common in some insects like grasshoppers, involves females with two X chromosomes (XX) and males with only one X chromosome (X0), where '0' indicates the absence of a second sex chromosome. Sex is determined by the number of X chromosomes rather than the presence of a Y chromosome.
Mechanisms of Sex Determination

Sex determination mechanisms vary by species and involve genetic or chromosomal cues that direct sexual development. Understanding how the presence or absence of specific chromosomes or genes influences gonadal differentiation is key to contrasting different systems like XX/XY and XX/X0.
