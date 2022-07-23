Contrast the XX/XY and XX/X0 modes of sex determination.

Textbook Question
Distinguish between the concepts of sexual differentiation and sex determination.
Describe the major difference between sex determination in Drosophila and in humans.
How do mammals, including humans, solve the 'dosage problem' caused by the presence of an X and Y chromosome in one sex and two X chromosomes in the other sex?
What specific observations (evidence) support the conclusions about sex determination in Drosophila and humans?