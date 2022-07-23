Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 5 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 5 - Sex Determination and Sex ChromosomesProblem 8
Chapter 5, Problem 8

What specific observations (evidence) support the conclusions about sex determination in Drosophila and humans?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key differences in sex determination mechanisms between Drosophila and humans. In Drosophila, sex is determined by the ratio of X chromosomes to sets of autosomes (X:A ratio), whereas in humans, sex is determined by the presence or absence of the Y chromosome.
Examine experimental evidence in Drosophila, such as the observation that flies with two X chromosomes and two sets of autosomes (X:A = 1) develop as females, while those with one X chromosome and two sets of autosomes (X:A = 0.5) develop as males. This supports the role of the X:A ratio in sex determination.
Consider genetic studies in humans showing that individuals with XY chromosomes develop as males due to the presence of the SRY gene on the Y chromosome, which triggers male development, while individuals with XX chromosomes develop as females. This highlights the importance of the Y chromosome in human sex determination.
Look at cases of sex reversal or intersex conditions in both species, such as XX males or XY females in humans, and how these cases provide evidence for the genetic basis of sex determination (e.g., translocation of SRY gene). In Drosophila, changes in the X:A ratio can lead to intersex phenotypes, further supporting the ratio model.
Summarize that the specific observations supporting sex determination conclusions include chromosome counts, phenotypic sex outcomes, and genetic manipulations or mutations that alter expected sex development patterns in both Drosophila and humans.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromosomal Basis of Sex Determination

Sex determination in both Drosophila and humans is governed by specific chromosomes, known as sex chromosomes. In humans, the presence of XX chromosomes typically results in females, and XY in males. In Drosophila, the ratio of X chromosomes to sets of autosomes determines sex, with XX being female and XY male. Observations of chromosome patterns in offspring support these mechanisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:24
Sex Determination

Genetic Evidence from Mutant and Aneuploid Individuals

Studies of individuals with abnormal numbers or structures of sex chromosomes, such as Turner syndrome (XO) or Klinefelter syndrome (XXY) in humans, and similar chromosomal variants in Drosophila, provide evidence for how sex chromosomes influence sexual development. These genetic anomalies help clarify the role of specific chromosomes in sex determination.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:05
Aneuploidy

Experimental Crosses and Phenotypic Ratios

Controlled breeding experiments in Drosophila and pedigree analyses in humans reveal patterns of inheritance and sex ratios that support chromosomal sex determination. For example, observing the sex ratios in offspring from specific crosses or families helps confirm the role of sex chromosomes and the mechanisms by which they determine sex.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:20
Monohybrid Cross
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Contrast the XX/XY and XX/X0 modes of sex determination.

365746
views
Textbook Question

Describe the major difference between sex determination in Drosophila and in humans.

5268
views
Textbook Question

How do mammals, including humans, solve the 'dosage problem' caused by the presence of an X and Y chromosome in one sex and two X chromosomes in the other sex?

1481
views
Textbook Question

Describe how nondisjunction in human female gametes can give rise to Klinefelter and Turner syndrome offspring following fertilization by a normal male gamete.

645
views
Textbook Question

An insect species is discovered in which the heterogametic sex is unknown. An X-linked recessive mutation for reduced wing (rw) is discovered. Contrast the F1 and F2 generations from a cross between a female with reduced wings and a male with normal-sized wings when the female is the heterogametic sex.

636
views
Textbook Question

An insect species is discovered in which the heterogametic sex is unknown. An X-linked recessive mutation for reduced wing (rw) is discovered. Contrast the F1 and F2 generations from a cross between a female with reduced wings and a male with normal-sized wings when the male is the heterogametic sex.

466
views