Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 5 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 5 - Sex Determination and Sex ChromosomesProblem 9
Chapter 5, Problem 9

Describe how nondisjunction in human female gametes can give rise to Klinefelter and Turner syndrome offspring following fertilization by a normal male gamete.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that nondisjunction is the failure of chromosome pairs to separate properly during meiosis, resulting in gametes with abnormal numbers of chromosomes.
Recognize that in human females, nondisjunction can occur during meiosis I or II, leading to eggs that either have two X chromosomes (XX) or no sex chromosome (O).
Consider fertilization by a normal male gamete, which always contributes one X or one Y chromosome.
For Klinefelter syndrome (typically XXY), an egg with two X chromosomes (due to nondisjunction) is fertilized by a sperm carrying a Y chromosome, resulting in an XXY zygote.
For Turner syndrome (typically XO), an egg with no sex chromosome (due to nondisjunction) is fertilized by a sperm carrying an X chromosome, resulting in an XO zygote.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nondisjunction

Nondisjunction is the failure of chromosome pairs to separate properly during meiosis, resulting in gametes with abnormal numbers of chromosomes. In females, this can occur during meiosis I or II, producing eggs with either an extra chromosome or missing one, which affects the chromosome number in the resulting zygote after fertilization.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:34
Allopolyploidy

Klinefelter Syndrome

Klinefelter syndrome occurs when a male inherits an extra X chromosome, resulting in a 47,XXY karyotype. This can happen if a female gamete with two X chromosomes (due to nondisjunction) is fertilized by a normal Y-bearing sperm, leading to the presence of an additional sex chromosome in the offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:35
Human Sex Chromosomes

Turner Syndrome

Turner syndrome arises when a female has only one X chromosome (45,X) due to the absence of a sex chromosome. This can result if a female gamete lacking an X chromosome (from nondisjunction) is fertilized by a normal X-bearing sperm, producing offspring with monosomy X and characteristic developmental features.
Recommended video:
Guided course
10:35
Human Sex Chromosomes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the major difference between sex determination in Drosophila and in humans.

5268
views
Textbook Question

How do mammals, including humans, solve the 'dosage problem' caused by the presence of an X and Y chromosome in one sex and two X chromosomes in the other sex?

1481
views
Textbook Question

What specific observations (evidence) support the conclusions about sex determination in Drosophila and humans?

791
views
Textbook Question

An insect species is discovered in which the heterogametic sex is unknown. An X-linked recessive mutation for reduced wing (rw) is discovered. Contrast the F1 and F2 generations from a cross between a female with reduced wings and a male with normal-sized wings when the female is the heterogametic sex.

636
views
Textbook Question

An insect species is discovered in which the heterogametic sex is unknown. An X-linked recessive mutation for reduced wing (rw) is discovered. Contrast the F1 and F2 generations from a cross between a female with reduced wings and a male with normal-sized wings when the male is the heterogametic sex.

466
views