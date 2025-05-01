Skip to main content
Ch. 5 - Sex Determination and Sex Chromosomes
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 5, Problem 3a

As related to sex determination, what is meant by:
homomorphic and heteromorphic chromosomes

Step 1: Understand that chromosomes are structures within cells that carry genetic information, and in many organisms, sex determination involves specific chromosomes called sex chromosomes.
Step 2: Define homomorphic chromosomes as pairs of chromosomes that are similar in size, shape, and gene content. In the context of sex determination, homomorphic sex chromosomes look alike and are not easily distinguishable under a microscope.
Step 3: Define heteromorphic chromosomes as pairs of chromosomes that differ in size, shape, or gene content. In sex determination, heteromorphic sex chromosomes are visibly different, such as the human X and Y chromosomes.
Step 4: Recognize that homomorphic sex chromosomes are often found in species where sex chromosomes have not diverged much, while heteromorphic sex chromosomes indicate a more differentiated system of sex determination.
Step 5: Summarize that homomorphic and heteromorphic chromosomes describe the physical similarity or difference between sex chromosome pairs, which is important for understanding how sex is genetically determined in different species.

Sex Determination

Sex determination is the biological system that decides the development of sexual characteristics in an organism. It often involves specific chromosomes, such as X and Y in humans, which influence whether an individual develops as male or female.
Homomorphic Chromosomes

Homomorphic chromosomes are chromosome pairs that are similar in shape, size, and gene content. In the context of sex determination, homomorphic sex chromosomes appear identical under a microscope and do not differ visibly between sexes.
Heteromorphic Chromosomes

Heteromorphic chromosomes are chromosome pairs that differ in size, shape, or gene content. In sex determination, heteromorphic sex chromosomes, like the human X and Y, are visibly distinct and carry different genetic information related to sex traits.
