Ch. 6 - Chromosome Mutations: Variation in Number and Arrangement
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Chapter 6, Problem 11

Predict the genetic composition of gametes derived from tetrads of inversion heterozygotes where crossing over occurs within a pericentric inversion.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of a pericentric inversion: it involves a chromosome segment that includes the centromere, where a segment is flipped in orientation. In an inversion heterozygote, one chromosome has the normal sequence, and the homolog has the inverted segment.
Recognize that during meiosis, homologous chromosomes pair and form a tetrad. In inversion heterozygotes, the chromosomes form an inversion loop to align homologous regions properly.
Consider the effect of crossing over within the inversion loop: a single crossover inside a pericentric inversion produces recombinant chromatids with duplications and deletions, which are typically genetically unbalanced and often inviable.
Identify the types of gametes produced: (1) non-recombinant (parental) chromatids that are balanced and viable, and (2) recombinant chromatids resulting from crossing over within the inversion loop that carry duplications and deletions and are usually inviable.
Predict the genetic composition of gametes by noting that viable gametes will mostly be the non-recombinant types, while recombinant gametes from crossing over within the pericentric inversion will be genetically unbalanced and typically lost.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pericentric Inversion

A pericentric inversion is a chromosomal rearrangement that involves a segment including the centromere being flipped in orientation. This inversion changes the gene order and can affect recombination during meiosis, especially when heterozygous, leading to abnormal chromosomal structures in gametes if crossing over occurs within the inverted region.
Crossing Over in Inversion Heterozygotes

Crossing over within the inverted segment of an inversion heterozygote can produce recombinant chromatids with duplications and deletions. In pericentric inversions, such crossovers often generate unbalanced gametes, which may be inviable or lead to genetic disorders, affecting the genetic composition of the resulting gametes.
Tetrad Formation and Gamete Prediction

During meiosis, homologous chromosomes form tetrads allowing crossing over. In inversion heterozygotes, the tetrad loops to align homologous regions. Predicting gamete composition requires understanding how crossing over within the inversion loop affects chromatid segregation, resulting in a mix of normal, inverted, and recombinant chromatids with potential duplications or deletions.
