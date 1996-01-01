Learn the toughest concepts covered in biology with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Plant Gamete Terminology
Formation of Plant Gametes
Chlamydomonas
Which of the following terms can be used to describe an organism that contained either male or female sex organs, but not both.
Which of the following is the diploid life cycle stage in plants?
In the alternations of generations life cycle, which cellular division process is used to create gametes?
Microsporocytes undergo which cellular process to form microspores?
Megaspores are created in the male stamen.