9. Mitosis and Meiosis

Development of Plant Gametes

Plant Gamete Terminology

Formation of Plant Gametes

Chlamydomonas

4
Problem

Which of the following terms can be used to describe an organism that contained either male or female sex organs, but not both.

5
Problem

Which of the following is the diploid life cycle stage in plants?

6
Problem

In the alternations of generations life cycle, which cellular division process is used to create gametes?

7
Problem

Microsporocytes undergo which cellular process to form microspores?

8
Problem

Megaspores are created in the male stamen.

