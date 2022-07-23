Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Linkage and Chromosome Mapping in Eukaryotes
Chapter 7, Problem 12b

In a series of two-point mapping crosses involving five genes located on chromosome II in Drosophila, the following recombinant (single-crossover) frequencies were observed:
Table showing recombinant frequencies (%) between gene pairs pr-adp 29, pr-vg 13, pr-c 21, pr-b 6, adp-b 35, adp-c 8, adp-vg 16, vg-b 19, vg-c 8, and c-b 27.
In another set of experiments, a sixth gene, d, was tested against b and pr:
Table showing recombinant frequencies: d-b is 17% and d-pr is 23% in two-point gene mapping crosses.
Predict the results of two-point mapping between d and c, d and vg, and d and adp.

Step 1: Construct the gene map for the five known genes (pr, adp, vg, c, b) using the given recombinant frequencies. Use the smallest distances to order the genes, remembering that the recombination frequency (%) approximates the map distance in centiMorgans (cM). For example, start with pr and b since pr-b is 6%, then place other genes relative to these based on their distances.
Step 2: Using the gene order and distances, calculate the approximate map positions of each gene on chromosome II. This involves adding or subtracting the recombination frequencies between adjacent genes to find their relative positions on the chromosome.
Step 3: Incorporate the sixth gene d into the existing map by using the given recombination frequencies d-b = 17% and d-pr = 23%. Determine the possible positions of d relative to pr and b by comparing these distances to the existing map positions of pr and b.
Step 4: Once the position of d is estimated, calculate the expected recombination frequencies between d and the other genes c, vg, and adp by finding the map distance between d and each of these genes on the chromosome. Use the formula: \(\text{Recombination frequency} \approx \text{map distance (cM)}\).
Step 5: Predict the two-point recombination frequencies for d-c, d-vg, and d-adp by measuring the distances between d and each gene on the map and expressing these distances as percentages, which correspond to the expected recombinant frequencies.

Two-Point Mapping and Recombination Frequency

Two-point mapping measures the recombination frequency between two genes to estimate their physical distance on a chromosome. The recombination frequency, expressed as a percentage, reflects how often crossing over occurs between the genes during meiosis. Lower percentages indicate closer proximity, while higher percentages suggest greater distance.
Additivity of Map Distances and Gene Order

Map distances between genes on a chromosome are additive when genes are arranged linearly. By knowing recombination frequencies between pairs of genes, one can deduce gene order and predict distances between genes not directly tested by summing or subtracting known distances. This principle helps in predicting unknown recombination frequencies.
Limitations of Recombination Frequency and Interference

Recombination frequencies above 50% do not accurately reflect physical distances due to multiple crossovers. Additionally, crossover interference can affect the expected frequency of double crossovers, complicating distance predictions. Understanding these limitations is essential when interpreting mapping data and making predictions.
Guided course
