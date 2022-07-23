Skip to main content
In a series of two-point mapping crosses involving five genes located on chromosome II in Drosophila, the following recombinant (single-crossover) frequencies were observed:
Table showing recombinant frequencies between five genes on chromosome II in Drosophila, with values ranging from 6% to 35%.
Given that the adp gene is near the end of chromosome II (locus 83), construct a map of these genes.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the genes involved and their recombination frequencies. The genes are pr, adp, vg, c, and b. The recombination frequencies between each pair are given as percentages, which correspond to map distances in centiMorgans (cM).
Step 2: Since adp is near the end of chromosome II at locus 83, start the map with adp at one end. Use the recombination frequencies involving adp to place the other genes relative to it. For example, adp-b is 35%, adp-c is 8%, and adp-vg is 16%. These distances suggest relative positions of b, c, and vg from adp.
Step 3: Use the smaller recombination frequencies between other gene pairs to order the genes between adp and b. For example, pr-b is 6%, pr-vg is 13%, pr-c is 21%, vg-c is 8%, and vg-b is 19%. These values help to determine the order of pr, vg, and c relative to each other and to adp and b.
Step 4: Construct a linear map by placing genes in an order that best fits the recombination frequencies as distances. Remember that recombination frequencies are additive over short distances, so the sum of distances between adjacent genes should approximate the recombination frequency between the genes at the ends of the segment.
Step 5: Verify the map by checking that the calculated distances between all gene pairs closely match the observed recombination frequencies. Adjust the gene order if necessary to minimize discrepancies.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Linkage and Recombination Frequency

Genetic linkage refers to genes located close together on the same chromosome that tend to be inherited together. Recombination frequency measures how often crossing over occurs between two genes during meiosis, expressed as a percentage. Lower recombination frequencies indicate closer gene proximity, which is essential for constructing genetic maps.
Two-Point Mapping

Two-point mapping involves calculating recombination frequencies between pairs of genes to estimate their relative distances on a chromosome. By analyzing single crossover events between gene pairs, geneticists can order genes linearly and determine map distances in centimorgans (cM), where 1% recombination equals 1 cM.
Constructing a Genetic Map Using Recombination Data

Constructing a genetic map requires integrating recombination frequencies from multiple gene pairs to determine gene order and distances. Starting with a known gene position (e.g., adp near the chromosome end), one uses the smallest recombination frequencies to place adjacent genes and sums distances to position others, ensuring consistency across all pairwise data.
