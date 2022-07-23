Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Linkage and Chromosome Mapping in Eukaryotes
Chapter 7, Problem 11

In the cross shown here, involving two linked genes, ebony (e) and claret (ca), in Drosophila, where crossing over does not occur in males, offspring were produced in a 2 + : 1 ca : 1 e phenotypic ratio:
Punnett square showing a cross of linked ebony and claret genes in Drosophila with no male crossing over.
These genes are 30 units apart on chromosome III. What did crossing over in the female contribute to these phenotypes?

Step 1: Identify the parental and recombinant genotypes from the cross. The female genotype is heterozygous for both genes (e ca+ / e+ ca), and the male genotype is the same. Since crossing over does not occur in males, all recombination must come from the female.
Step 2: Understand that the genes are linked and 30 map units apart, meaning the recombination frequency between the two genes is 30%. This implies that 30% of the gametes produced by the female will be recombinant types, and 70% will be parental types.
Step 3: Determine the parental gametes produced by the female: e ca+ and e+ ca. These will be the most frequent gametes, representing 70% of the total gametes.
Step 4: Determine the recombinant gametes produced by the female: e ca and e+ ca+. These will be less frequent, representing 30% of the total gametes, split equally between the two recombinant types (15% each).
Step 5: Use the gamete frequencies to predict the offspring phenotypic ratios. Since males do not undergo crossing over, their gametes are parental types only. Combine female and male gametes to find the expected offspring phenotypes, noting that recombinant phenotypes arise solely from female crossing over.

Genetic Linkage and Recombination

Genetic linkage occurs when two genes are located close together on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together. Recombination, or crossing over, can separate linked genes during meiosis, producing new allele combinations. The frequency of recombination between two genes reflects their physical distance on the chromosome, measured in map units or centimorgans.
Sex Differences in Crossing Over

In some species like Drosophila, crossing over occurs only in one sex (females) and not in the other (males). This means recombinant gametes arise only from females, affecting the phenotypic ratios observed in offspring. Understanding this sex-specific recombination is crucial for interpreting genetic crosses involving linked genes.
Interpreting Phenotypic Ratios from Linked Genes

Phenotypic ratios from crosses involving linked genes differ from Mendelian ratios due to reduced recombination. Parental (non-recombinant) phenotypes are more frequent, while recombinant phenotypes appear less often, proportional to the recombination frequency. Analyzing these ratios helps determine gene order, map distances, and the contribution of crossing over to genetic variation.
