Discuss the reasons proteins were generally favored over DNA as the genetic material before 1940. What was the role of the tetranucleotide hypothesis in this controversy?

Step 1: Understand the historical context before 1940, when scientists debated whether proteins or DNA carried genetic information. Proteins were favored because they are chemically diverse and complex, with 20 different amino acids, suggesting a greater capacity to store genetic information compared to DNA, which was thought to be chemically simple.
Step 2: Recognize that DNA was considered too simple to be the genetic material because it was believed to consist of a repeating tetranucleotide structure—four nucleotides repeated in a fixed sequence—implying a lack of variability necessary for encoding complex genetic information.
Step 3: Explain the tetranucleotide hypothesis, which proposed that DNA was made up of equal amounts of the four nucleotides arranged in a repetitive pattern, leading scientists to think DNA was a structural molecule rather than an informational one.
Step 4: Discuss how the perceived chemical simplicity of DNA, reinforced by the tetranucleotide hypothesis, contrasted with the known complexity and variability of proteins, which had diverse structures and functions, making proteins the favored candidates for genetic material.
Step 5: Summarize that the tetranucleotide hypothesis played a key role in the controversy by supporting the idea that DNA lacked the complexity to carry genetic information, thus delaying the acceptance of DNA as the genetic material until later experimental evidence disproved this hypothesis.

Protein as the Presumed Genetic Material

Before 1940, proteins were favored as the genetic material because of their structural complexity and diversity. Proteins are made of 20 different amino acids, allowing for vast variability, which seemed necessary to encode genetic information, unlike DNA, which was thought to be chemically simple.
Tetranucleotide Hypothesis

The tetranucleotide hypothesis proposed that DNA was composed of repeating units of four nucleotides in a fixed sequence, implying a simple, repetitive structure. This idea suggested DNA lacked the complexity to carry genetic information, reinforcing the belief that proteins were the genetic material.
Historical Context and Experimental Evidence

The preference for proteins was also influenced by limited experimental evidence before 1940. Key experiments, such as Griffith’s transformation and Avery’s DNA identification, later challenged this view by demonstrating DNA’s role in heredity, shifting the consensus away from proteins.
Textbook Question

How was it determined that the structure of DNA is a double helix with the two strands held together by hydrogen bonds formed between complementary nitrogenous bases?

Textbook Question

How do we know that G pairs with C and that A pairs with T as complementary base pairs are formed?

Textbook Question

Most center around DNA and RNA and their role of serving as the genetic material. Write a short essay that contrasts these molecules, including a comparison of advantages conferred by their structure that each of them has over the other in serving in this role.

Textbook Question

Contrast the contributions made to an understanding of transformation by Griffith and by Avery and his colleagues.

Textbook Question

When Avery and his colleagues had obtained what was concluded to be the transforming factor from the IIIS virulent cells, they treated the fraction with proteases, RNase, and DNase, followed in each case by the assay for retention or loss of transforming ability. What were the purpose and results of these experiments? What conclusions were drawn?

Textbook Question

Why were ³²P and ³⁵S chosen for use in the Hershey–Chase experiment? Discuss the rationale and conclusions of this experiment.

