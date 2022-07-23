Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 9 - DNA Structure and Analysis
Klug - Essentials of Genetics 10th Edition
Klug10th EditionEssentials of GeneticsISBN: 9780135588789Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 10th EditionCh. 9 - DNA Structure and AnalysisProblem 18
Chapter 9, Problem 18

List three main differences between DNA and RNA.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sugar component in the nucleotides of DNA and RNA. DNA contains deoxyribose sugar, while RNA contains ribose sugar. This difference affects the stability and structure of the molecules.
Examine the nitrogenous bases present in DNA and RNA. DNA has the bases adenine (A), thymine (T), cytosine (C), and guanine (G), whereas RNA has uracil (U) instead of thymine.
Consider the typical structure and strand number. DNA is usually double-stranded forming a double helix, while RNA is typically single-stranded and can fold into various shapes.
Note the functional roles: DNA primarily stores genetic information, while RNA plays roles in protein synthesis and gene regulation.
Summarize the three main differences focusing on sugar type, nitrogenous bases, and strand structure.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Structural Differences

DNA and RNA differ structurally; DNA is typically double-stranded forming a double helix, while RNA is usually single-stranded. Additionally, DNA contains the sugar deoxyribose, whereas RNA contains ribose, which has one more oxygen atom.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Ribosome Structure

Nitrogenous Bases

Both DNA and RNA have four nitrogenous bases, but DNA uses thymine (T) while RNA uses uracil (U) instead. The other bases—adenine (A), cytosine (C), and guanine (G)—are common to both molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:49
Base Distortions

Function and Location

DNA primarily stores genetic information in the nucleus, serving as a long-term blueprint for the organism. RNA plays various roles, including acting as a messenger (mRNA), structural component (rRNA), and adapter (tRNA) in protein synthesis, often found in both nucleus and cytoplasm.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What evidence did Watson and Crick have at their disposal in 1953? What was their approach in arriving at the structure of DNA?

878
views
Textbook Question

What might Watson and Crick have concluded had Chargaff's data from a single source indicated the following?

Why would this conclusion be contradictory to Wilkins's and Franklin's data?

549
views
Textbook Question

How do covalent bonds differ from hydrogen bonds? Define base complementarity.

799
views
Textbook Question

What are the three major types of RNA molecules? How is each related to the concept of information flow?

852
views
Textbook Question

How is the absorption of ultraviolet light by DNA and RNA important in the analysis of nucleic acids?

724
views
Textbook Question

What is the physical state of DNA after it is heated and denatured?

591
views