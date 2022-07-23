Textbook Question
What might Watson and Crick have concluded had Chargaff's data from a single source indicated the following?
Why would this conclusion be contradictory to Wilkins's and Franklin's data?
How do covalent bonds differ from hydrogen bonds? Define base complementarity.
List three main differences between DNA and RNA.
How is the absorption of ultraviolet light by DNA and RNA important in the analysis of nucleic acids?
What is the physical state of DNA after it is heated and denatured?
What is the hyperchromic effect? How is it measured? What does Tₘ imply?