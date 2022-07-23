Textbook Question
What are the three major types of RNA molecules? How is each related to the concept of information flow?
How is the absorption of ultraviolet light by DNA and RNA important in the analysis of nucleic acids?
What is the physical state of DNA after it is heated and denatured?
Why is Tₘ related to base composition?
What is the chemical basis of molecular hybridization?
What did the Watson–Crick model suggest about the replication of DNA?