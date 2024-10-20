Skip to main content
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds - Part 2 of 2
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds / Hydration Reaction / Problem 9

Give the structure of the compound formed in the reaction given below: 
Chemical structure of an alkene undergoing hydration reaction.

