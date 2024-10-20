13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds / Benzene Reactions / Problem 14

Picric acid or trinitrophenol (TNP) is widely used in explosives and munitions. Picric is formed from phenol. To avoid side reactions, phenol is first sulfonated to form p-hydroxybenzenesulfonic acid. This is followed by successive nitration. The sulfonic acid group is then displaced by heating in dilute sulfuric acid and final nitration to produce the desired product, picric acid. Considering that nitration only occurs in the ortho and para positions relative to the hydroxy group, predict the structure of picric acid.