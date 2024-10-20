Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds - Part 2 of 2
13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds / Hydrogenation Reaction / Problem 3

What is the correct name for the product of the hydrogenation of 3,5-dimethyl-2-hexene?

Learn this concept