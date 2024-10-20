2. Atoms and the Periodic Table - Part 3 of 3
Consider the following electron configuration by shell of an unknown element: 2 8 18 18 7.
(i) This element belongs to which group and period in the periodic table?
(ii) Determine whether the element is a metal or a nonmetal.
(iii) Determine the number of protons in an atom of this element.
(iv) Provide the identity of the element.
(v) Draw the electron-dot symbol of this element.
